DETROIT, March 17 Volkswagen AG
said it is recalling about 160,351 Passat
sedans in the United States and Canada because a low-beam
headlight could become inoperable.
VW said it is possible on Passat cars from model years 2012
and 2013 that in instances where the hood is closed roughly or
dropped from a certain height the resulting vibration or impact
can cause a low-beam headlight bulb's connector to lose
electrical contact. Losing the light could lead to reduced
visibility, the company said.
The German automaker said a warning light in the instrument
panel will immediately alert the driver if that happens. VW said
there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to
the issue.
VW said it will notify owners to take the car to a dealer,
where an improved bulb fitting will be installed free of charge.
Additionally, the hood bumpers will be inspected and adjusted or
replaced as needed to prevent the hood from contacting the
headlight assembly.
Affected are about 150,201 cars sold in the United States
and about 10,150 in Canada, VW said.
The company added that the Tennessee-built Passat is sold in
other countries, but figures for the number of cars affected
outside of North America were not immediately available.