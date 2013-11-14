BERLIN Nov 14 German carmaker Volkswagen said it is recalling about 800,000 models of its Tiguan compact sport-utility vehicle worldwide for risks of a partial malfunctioning of its lights.

The recall, affecting about 147,000 models in VW's German home market, will apply to Tiguans assembled between early 2008 and mid-2010, the Wolfsburg-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)