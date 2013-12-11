BERLIN Dec 11 Germany's Volkswagen
is hiring Italian engineering graduates as it expands its
recruitment efforts in southern Europe to counter a skills
shortage at home.
Up to 100 young Italian engineers will be trained for as
many as 21 months at German affiliates of Europe's largest
automotive group, starting early next year, the company said on
Wednesday.
The measure follows a programme announced by VW in August
2012 that resulted in 105 young engineers from Spain and
Portugal, out of a pool of more than 5,700 applicants, joining
as trainees.
Youth unemployment is running at more than 40 percent in
Italy and is one of the main challenges facing Prime Minister
Enrico Letta.
Wolfsburg-based VW is offering young Italians the prospect
of permanent employment in its efforts to secure the supply of
skilled technical staff as it continues its international
expansion with new factories in China, Brazil and Mexico.
The company, which has set a goal of surpassing Toyota
and General Motors to become the worlds' No. 1
carmaker by 2018, increased its workforce by 3.7 percent to
570,000 in the first nine months of the year.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)