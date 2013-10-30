BERLIN Oct 30 Volkswagen Finance Chief
Hans Dieter Poetsch said the carmaker's new "MQB" modular
platform is already helping to cut costs, dismissing concerns
that the technology is weighing on profit.
Savings achieved through the vehicle platform will also help
offset adverse currency effects, Poetsch said on Wednesday
during a conference call, without being more specific.
Currency effects should be "somewhat higher" next year than
in 2013, the CFO said.
Volkswagen is aiming to reduce group product costs by about
1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) next year as VW moves to
streamline processes, Poetsch said. The CFO reaffirmed a goal
for 2014 to beat last year's record operating profit of 11.5
billion euros.
VW will end the year with "very convincing" net liquidity,
which stood at 16.7 billion euros as of Sept. 30, according to
the CFO.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)