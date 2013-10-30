BERLIN Oct 30 German carmaker Volkswagen
posted higher third-quarter operating profit as
record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche offset costs of
an engineering overhaul.
Operating profit in the three months through September at
Europe's largest automotive group rose to 2.78 billion euros
($3.83 billion) from 2.32 billion euros in the same period a
year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
This was in line with the average of analysts' estimates in
a Reuters poll.
VW stuck to its outlook for 2013, aiming to match last
year's record operating profit of 11.5 billion euros and to push
sales and deliveries to new highs.