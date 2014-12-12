BRIEF-Evrofarma sa proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Evrofarma SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYGZiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday group sales rose 0.7 percent in November to 834,800 vehicles.
"Deliveries by the Volkswagen Group remain on track during the last few weeks of the year. The ten million mark is within reach in spite of all the uncertainties in the global automotive sector," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
PRAGUE, April 21 Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.