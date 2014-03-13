BERLIN, March 13 German carmaker Volkswagen expects to sell more than 10 million vehicles across its multi-brand group this year, aiming to hit a long-running target four years earlier than previously planned.

Group sales were up 4.7 percent in the first two months of this year at 1.47 million autos, excluding the MAN SE and Scania heavy-trucks brands, VW said at its annual press conference on Thursday.

Europe's largest automotive group plans to launch over 100 new models and facelifts this year and next, it said, eyeing continued growth in 2015 auto sales.

With its 10 million sales-goal within reach, VW will shift its focus more strongly toward earnings quality, the company said, counting on effects of a new cost-cutting modular platform dubbed MQB that is starting to boost profit.

Last year, VW increased group sales 4.9 percent to a record 9.73 million vehicles.