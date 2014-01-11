* December sales excluding trucks rise 6.3 percent autos
* Full-year group sales rise 5 percent to 9.7 million
vehicles
* Market challenges remain virtually unchanged - exec
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Europe's largest
automaker Volkswagen is bracing for challenging
markets as it posted record 2013 sales with demand from China
and North America more than offsetting declining deliveries in
core European markets.
"Even though the situation in Europe would appear to be
stabilizing, economic uncertainty will continue and the
challenges we will be facing on markets will remain virtually
unchanged," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a
statement on Saturday.
"As far as the current year is concerned, we expect market
developments on a level similar to 2013," he added.
December sales of passenger cars, vans and sport-utility
vehicles across the multi-brand group rose 6.3 percent to
833,200 autos compared with 784,100 a year ago, Wolfsburg,
Germany-based VW said.
2013 deliveries were up almost 5 percent at a record 9.7
million vehicles, ranging from small city cars to heavy trucks.
VW has pledged to surpass Toyota and General Motors
as the world's No. 1 carmaker no later than 2018, aiming
to boost annual deliveries to at least 10 million cars.
Buoyed by strong overall car demand, Volkswagen saw 2013
sales in China spike 16.2 percent to 3.3 million and North
American sales rise 5.6 percent to 888,000 cars.
In the United States, VW clinched a 2.6 percent gain in
group deliveries, thanks to record sales of its premium flagship
Audi. Still, the German powerhouse continues to battle American
perceptions of lower value for money, mediocre quality and
disregard for U.S. tastes as it vies for attention at the
Detroit auto show next week.
By contrast, sales in its European home market dropped by
0.5 percent to 3.7 million vehicles and South American
deliveries decreased 10.1 percent to 908,000.
World-wide the sales figures of luxury brand Audi stood out
with a rise of 8.3 percent, while budget brand Skoda saw
deliveries fall 2 percent.
