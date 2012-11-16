BERLIN Nov 16 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that sales across the multi-brand automotive group rose 14.6 percent in October to 788,700 vehicles, the second-biggest monthly gain in eight months.

Ten-month deliveries of cars and sport-utility vehicles increased 10.2 percent to 7.5 million, powered by double-digit gains in China, the United States and Eastern Europe, VW said. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)