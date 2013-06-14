BERLIN, June 14 German automaker Volkswagen
said on Friday that group sales rose 6.9 percent in
May to 816,500 vehicles, spurred by demand in China and the
United States.
Five-month deliveries of brands including luxury division
Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda gained 5.9 percent to 3.87
million, the Wolfsburg-based company said.
Sales declined in most regions such as Europe, Russia and
South America, while double-digit gains in China and the United
States, the world's two largest car markets, helped the
multi-brand group to secure the 5.9 percent year-to-date gain.
"Developments on markets worldwide remain uneven and are
characterized by continuing economic uncertainty, above all in
Western Europe," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)