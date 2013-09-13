BERLIN, Sept 13 Sales of Germany's Volkswagen
group were almost flat in August as Europe's largest
automaker conceded "difficult conditions" in shrinking core
markets.
Deliveries edged up 0.1 percent last month to 720,400 cars,
while eight-month sales were up 4.5 percent to 6.17 million, the
Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.
The 0.1 percent gain is the weakest sales month so far this
year for the German giant which also includes luxury division
Audi and sports-car maker Porsche.
Group deliveries in Europe fell 3.3 percent in the first
eight months to 2.39 million autos, VW said.
