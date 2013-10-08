BERLIN Oct 8 German carmaker Volkswagen
posted the second-best monthly sales result this
year at its core passenger-car brand in September, citing
continued growth in China.
Deliveries at VW's namesake brand bounced back after two
straight monthly declines, growing 6.8 percent to 526,300 cars
and sport-utility vehicles, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said on
Tuesday.
"Volkswagen passenger cars has held its own well on world
markets despite the challenging situation," sales chief
Christian Klingler said.
VW brand sales had eased 1 percent and 0.5 percent in August
and July, respectively. Nine-month deliveries were up 3.6
percent at 4.36 million vehicles, according to VW.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)