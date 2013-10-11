BERLIN Oct 11 Germany's Volkswagen
said group vehicle sales increased 7 percent in September as
strong demand from China outweighed declining deliveries in core
European markets.
Global sales of cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans rose
to 856,900 last month from 801,200 the same month a year
earlier, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement on
Friday.
It's the second best monthly result this year by volume and
the third-strongest percentage gain.
Nine-month deliveries of group brands including luxury
division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda were up 4.8 percent
to 7.03 million, according to VW.
Europe's largest auto manufacturer is aiming for record
group sales this year of 9.5 million cars, up from 9.3 million
in 2012, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said last month at
the Frankfurt auto show.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)