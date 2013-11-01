BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 1 Germany's Volkswagen posted a small increase in group auto sales in October, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, keeping Europe's largest carmaker on course for record deliveries this year.
The multi-brand VW group started off well into the fourth quarter, the person said, declining to be identified because official sales data won't be released until mid-November.
Volkswagen declined comment.
VW, which posted a 20-percent gain in third-quarter operating profit on record sales of premium brands Audi and Porsche, recorded a 7 percent rise in September sales to 856,900 vehicles, excluding the MAN and Scania truck divisions.
The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has a goal of boosting global group deliveries to about 9.5 million this year from 9.3 million in 2012. Nine-month group sales including MAN and Scania trucks were up 4.8 percent at 7.18 million units. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Ratz)
