BERLIN Nov 15 Germany's Volkswagen
said group vehicle sales increased 3.8 percent in October on
demand from North America and China.
Global sales of cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans rose
to 818,900 last month from 788,800 the same month a year
earlier, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement on
Friday.
It's the fourth-highest monthly result by volume this year.
"Although uncertainty in Europe continues, the first signs
that markets are stabilizing are emerging," VW sales chief
Christian Klingler said in a statement.
Ten-month deliveries of group brands including luxury
division Audi and Czech manufacturer Skoda were up 4.7 percent
to 7.85 million, according to VW.
Europe's largest auto manufacturer is aiming for record
group sales this year of about 9.5 million cars, up from 9.3
million in 2012, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said in
September at the Frankfurt auto show.
