BERLIN, March 18 German carmaker Volkswagen rebuffed criticism by Swedish truckmaker Scania's independent directors of its buyout offer, saying the offer of 200 crowns per share implies a "highly attractive and balanced deal" for both Scania and VW.

Scania's independent directors said earlier on Tuesday that minority shareholders should reject VW's 6.7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) bid, describing the offer as too low and not reflecting the Swedish company's long-term prospects.

"VW has taken notice of the statement of the independent committee," the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said on Tuesday. "We explicitly do not share their view on valuation."

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)