BERLIN, March 18 German carmaker Volkswagen
rebuffed criticism by Swedish truckmaker Scania's
independent directors of its buyout offer, saying the
offer of 200 crowns per share implies a "highly attractive and
balanced deal" for both Scania and VW.
Scania's independent directors said earlier on Tuesday that
minority shareholders should reject VW's 6.7 billion euro ($9.3
billion) bid, describing the offer as too low and not reflecting
the Swedish company's long-term prospects.
"VW has taken notice of the statement of the independent
committee," the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said on Tuesday. "We
explicitly do not share their view on valuation."
