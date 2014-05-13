HANOVER, Germany May 13 Volkswagen's bid to take full control of trucks division Scania cleared a major hurdle after the German group said on Tuesday that a sufficient number of shareholders at the Swedish company accepted its buyout offer.

Some 90.5 percent of remaining stockholders in Scania accepted VW's 200 Swedish crowns ($30.48) per share offer, the German company said, exceeding the necessary 90 percent acceptance threshold.

"VW hereby announces that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled," the company said. "Settlement for shares tendered up until 12 May 2014 is expected to take place on or around 19 May 2014." ($1 = 6.5627 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)