HANOVER, Germany May 13 Volkswagen's
bid to take full control of trucks division Scania
cleared a major hurdle after the German group said on
Tuesday that a sufficient number of shareholders at the Swedish
company accepted its buyout offer.
Some 90.5 percent of remaining stockholders in Scania
accepted VW's 200 Swedish crowns ($30.48) per share offer, the
German company said, exceeding the necessary 90 percent
acceptance threshold.
"VW hereby announces that all conditions for completion of
the offer have been fulfilled," the company said. "Settlement
for shares tendered up until 12 May 2014 is expected to take
place on or around 19 May 2014."
($1 = 6.5627 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)