WOLFSBURG, Germany May 24 The management of Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, is growing increasingly critical of the loss-making Spanish division Seat, works council chief Bernd Osterloh said.

Seat, whose first-quarter operating loss more than doubled to 29 million euros ($36.49 million), has been battered by plunging sales in its Spanish home market and needs to revive its brand image, Osterloh told reporters on Thursday's at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters.

Yet, VW has no plans to abandon the brand and expects forthcoming models at Seat to benefit from new production processes, Osterloh said. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)