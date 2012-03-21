PRAGUE, March 21 Czech carmaker Skoda, a unit of
Germany's Volkswagen, will pay its parent a dividend
of around 7.1 billion Czech crowns ($384.07 million) from its
2011 profit, Skoda's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"The dividend is to be decided by shareholders... but it
will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns," Skoda CFO Winfried
Kraus told a news conference.
Skoda recorded a 652 million euro ($861.98 million) profit
in 2011, an 87 percent increase over a year earlier. The company
paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19 million) on
its 2010 profits.
($1 = 18.4864 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey)