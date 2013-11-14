PRAGUE Nov 14 Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of
Volkswagen, set a record for sales for the month of
October, shrinking the decline it has seen since the start of
the year thanks to the launch of new models.
The carmaker sold 83,800 vehicles in October, a 7.5 percent
year-on-year rise. In the January to October period it sold
768,700 units, down 3.3 percent after a drop of 4.5 percent
during the first nine months of the year.
Skoda said it saw double-digit growth in European sales in
October, including a 23.5 percent rise in Germany.
"Despite some difficult market conditions, new orders
continue to develop positively," Skoda said in a release.
Skoda is the top Czech exporter. The Czech economy is just
getting out of a record recession but data on Thursday showed
the economy fell 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, defying
expectations for a second straight quarter of growth.
