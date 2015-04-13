PRAGUE, April 13 Car sales at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto rose 7.2 percent to a record 265,100 vehicles in the first quarter, the Czech car maker said on Monday.

In March alone, Skoda Auto sold 102,100 cars, surpassing the 100,000 mark in monthly sales for the first time ever, the company said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)