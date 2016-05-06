PRAGUE May 6 Volkswagen's Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto, plans to start sales of its new Kodiaq SUV at the beginning of 2017, it said on Friday.

A series of new product launches has helped push Skoda's global vehicle sales past the 1 million mark in the past two years.

It will unveil the new SUV in the second half of 2016, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)