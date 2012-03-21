* Skoda to pay $384 mln dividend to parent Volkswagen
* Says surge in Jan-Feb sales to continue in March
* Well on its way to goal of 1.5 mln cars per year by 2018
By Jana Mlcochova
PRAGUE, March 21 Czech carmaker Skoda will pay
its parent company Volkswagen, a 2011 dividend of
around 7.1 billion crowns ($384 million) and is on track to
produce 1.5 million cars a year by 2018, it said on Wednesday.
The biggest Czech exporter, Skoda recorded a 652 million
euro ($861.98 million) profit in 2011, an 87 percent increase
over a year earlier.
"The dividend is to be decided by shareholders ... but it
will be roughly 7.1 billion Czech crowns," Skoda CFO Winfried
Kraus told a news conference. Skoda's overall revenues made up
6.4 percent of Volkswagen's income last year.
Once the butt of jokes epitomising shoddy, unreliable
design, Skoda has transformed itself from its communist-era
roots into a car brand that now leads consumer satisfaction
surveys.
With its Superb sedan and Yeti SUV models winning four of
the top 10 spots in the annual Which? Car Satisfaction Survey in
2011, Skoda paid a dividend of around 190 million euros ($251.19
million) on its 2010 profits.
Sales jumped 11.6 percent in the first two months of this
year, compared to the same period in 2011, to 147,500 vehicles,
a trend Skoda's chief executive officer, Winfried Vahland, said
should continue.
"March, too, I can tell you this much today, will continue
this trend. We expect a good first quarter for 2012," Vahland
told a news conference.
The company said it was well on its way to meeting its goal
of producing at least 1.5 million cars per year by 2018.
Skoda's production accounts for about 7 percent of overall
Czech exports. Under its plan, the company aims to boost
production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from 879,200
last year.
($1 = 18.4864 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Michael Winfrey;
