PRAGUE Oct 11 Volkswagen's Czech
unit Skoda Auto boosted car sales by 3.3 percent to 86,600
vehicles in September, with the launch of new models helping
arrest a decline seen since the start of the year.
In the first nine months of the year the Czech Republic's
biggest exporter sold 684,900 cars, down 4.5 percent on the same
period of 2012.
However, the fall was lower than a 5.5 percent drop reported
for the January-August period.
"The success of this September shows that our model campaign
is paying off," Werner Eichhorn, Skoda's board member for sales
and marketing, said in a statement.
"After the production launches in the first half of the
year, we are definitely reaping the rewards of the model
campaign."
Skoda, the biggest of the three carmakers operating in the
country, said last month that it had reached full production of
the new version of its flagship Octavia in August and was also
boosting production of other new models.
In September, sales of the new Octavia rose by 26 percent in
western Europe.
Skoda is ramping up sales and production at a time when the
export-reliant Czech economy is pulling out of a record-long
recession that just ended in the second quarter.
Industrial output rose by 1.6 percent in August, statistics
office data showed on Monday, boosted by a 26 percent jump in
car production.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)