PRAGUE Dec 2 VW's Skoda, whose car sales have
fallen recently, said on Wednesday that after consideration it
will not introduce additional weekend shifts in December but it
was not cutting production.
"Having considered extra weekend shifts towards the end of
the year, Skoda Auto has decided that these measures will not be
necessary," Skoda said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "This
is not about production cuts; production will be going ahead
according to plan."
The Czech carmaker's statement was in response to questions
about a report in newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes. Citing unnamed
sources, the paper said the Czech Republic's biggest exporter
would reduce output at the end of the year by cutting work
shifts and foregoing Saturday shifts introduced in previous
years.
The newspaper said the measures were a response to slowing
markets in Europe and would include cutting more than three
shifts on the Fabia and Rapid model production lines in
December, from November schedules.
In its statement, Skoda said its decision not to increase
the number of year-end shifts was not related to the emissions
scandal at its parent group Volkswagen.
Skoda sold more than 1 million cars for the first time in
2014. But monthly sales have fallen recently, hit by slipping
deliveries in Russia and eastern Europe. Skoda's deliveries
totalled 879,900 cars in the January-October period.
