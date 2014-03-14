PRAGUE, March 14 Volkswagen's Czech
carmaker Skoda Auto will produce a new model at its Kvasiny
plant, one of three it operates in the central European country,
Skoda said on Friday in a statement that did not name the next
make.
The German car group has been due to decide on whether to
produce a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) for its mass-market
brands Skoda and Seat at a plant in the Czech Republic or Spain.
Skoda did not specify the model to be made at the Kvasiny
plant in eastern Czech Republic.
The investment is expected to create several thousands of
jobs at Skoda, the country's biggest exporter, and its
suppliers.
