BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Atuomobile to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
PRAGUE, March 27 Volkswagen's Slovak operation produced a record 426,313 cars in 2013, up 1.5 percent year on year, it said on Thursday.
The carmaker is a major exporter for the central European economy and nearly all of the Slovak factory's production, consisting of a sport utility vehicle and small family car, is sent abroad, with a third headed to the German market. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says Q1 pre-tax profit reaches 1.2 trillion dong ($52.8 million) - Sabeco's chief executive Le Hong Xanh told shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,735 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)