PRAGUE, March 27 Volkswagen's Slovak operation produced a record 426,313 cars in 2013, up 1.5 percent year on year, it said on Thursday.

The carmaker is a major exporter for the central European economy and nearly all of the Slovak factory's production, consisting of a sport utility vehicle and small family car, is sent abroad, with a third headed to the German market. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)