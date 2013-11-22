BRIEF-National Ranges FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 22 Germany's Volkswagen plans to spend 84.2 billion euros ($113 billion) on its automotive division over the next five years to underpin its goal of becoming the world's largest carmaker.
The supervisory board voted to approve the spending on plants, vehicles and research and development for Europe's largest automotive group, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement on Friday.
The company's two Chinese joint ventures, which are not consolidated, will invest another 18.2 billion euros in 2014 to 2018.
($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.