By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, July 5
DETROIT, July 5 If Volkswagen AG Chairman
Ferdinand Piech and his protégé, CEO Martin Winterkorn, hope to
consolidate VW's position as the world's largest automaker by
2018, American consumers will need to buy a lot more new
Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches.
Despite a recent upswing in the United States, largely on
the strength of the redesigned Passat and Jetta sedans, VW for
the past three decades has "underperformed substantially" in the
United States compared with the group's other major markets,
concedes Tony Cervone, executive vice president of group
communications for Volkswagen Group of America, based in
Herndon, Virginia.
But VW's trajectory is rising in the United States, where
the company has "done a better job than expected of moving out
of its niche role" as a purveyor of expensive, German-engineered
cars, according to Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of
forecasting at LMC Automotive in Troy, Michigan.
Much of its recent success is attributed to the overhaul of
the Jetta and the Passat, both of which were specifically
tailored to better suit mainstream U.S. consumers and
re-engineered to be built at a much lower cost than their
predecessors. The compact Jetta is assembled at VW's sprawling
Puebla factory in Mexico, while the mid-size Passat is the first
car to roll off the line at the new $1 billion Chattanooga,
Tennessee, plant that opened last year.
"We now have products that are German-engineered, but are
more affordable" than comparable models from such German
competitors as BMW and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz, said Cervone. But "we have to have more core
products," he added.
The company's circuitous route back to its German roots as
the "people's car" has begun to bloom in the U.S. market, where
VW Group sales in the first six months of this year - including
those of Porsche - climbed 29 percent to 290,333. That puts VW
on pace to reach 575,000 units for the full year - just over
halfway to Winterkorn's goal of 1 million annual U.S. sales by
2018.
By then, VW wants to sell 800,000 VW-brand and 200,000
Audi-brand vehicles in the U.S. market.
But U.S. sales are still well behind those in such countries
as China, where the German automaker has been the leader for
more than two decades and still accounts for one of every six
new vehicles sold. Last year, VW Group sales in China totaled
2.6 million units - 27 percent of the company's global sales of
8.27 million.
In comparison, the U.S. market accounted for just 5 percent
of the group's worldwide total. Winterkorn has charged Jonathan
Browning, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America since September
2010, with doubling that contribution to 10 percent of global
sales by 2018.
To do that, VW has tentative plans to boost the Chattanooga
plant's annual production capacity to 500,000 units, while
adding several new models to the U.S. mix. They include a
lower-priced successor to the Tiguan compact utility vehicle and
a larger, seven-passenger crossover, analysts say.
Capacity expansion is not the only concern. VW also has to
broaden its U.S. sales network and convince dealers that "they
need to think past just being a lower-volume, boutique
manufacturer and move into the larger game," says Michael
Robinet, managing director of IHS Automotive Consulting in
Northville, Michigan.
The new Passat, whose lower sticker price has made it more
competitive with such traditional high-volume mid-size
competitors as the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry, has
enabled the company "to move in that general direction," Robinet
said.
A sign of Winterkorn's recognition of the importance of the
new Passat and the potential of the American market: Between the
car's public unveiling at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2011
and the start of sales nine months later, the CEO visited the
United States an unprecedented seven times.
Says Cervone of his boss: "He's very focused in the success
of this car and this market."