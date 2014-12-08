BERLIN Dec 8 Germany's Volkswagen said on Monday sales of its core passenger-car brand dropped 4 percent in November on falling demand in Eastern Europe and Latin America as well as effects of a changeover of a key model.

Deliveries declined to 508,400 autos last month, from 529,500 a year earlier, Wolfsburg-based VW said. Eleven-month sales were up 2 percent to 5.59 million cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)