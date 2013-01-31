WOLFSBURG, Germany Jan 31 Workers at
Volkswagen's German factories may seek as much as
6.5 percent more pay this year, demanding a share of record
sales at Europe's biggest car maker, VW's top labour
representative said.
Germany's IG Metall union may push a pay claim between 5 and
6.5 percent for about 100,000 workers at VW's six western German
factories and employees at the financial services division,
Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's works council told reporters in
Wolfsburg on Thursday.
Demands for VW workers will be broadly in line with claims
the IG Metall will be pushing for about 3.7 million German metal
and engineering staff, said Osterloh, who also sits on the
Frankfurt-based union's executive board.
VW's in-house salary contract, not affecting workers at
three sites in eastern Germany and a facility in the western
town of Osnabrueck, expires on June 30, two months after an
industry-wide salary accord for metal and engineering staff runs
out.
Last year, VW workers won a 4.3 percent pay increase as part
of a 13-month salary contract.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz)