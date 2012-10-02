Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Oct 2 VW Credit Canada on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($408 million) of four-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.20 percent notes, due Oct. 11, 2016, were priced at 99.897 to yield 2.227 percent or 98.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada were joint bookrunning managers of the sale.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.