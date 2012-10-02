Oct 2 VW Credit Canada on Tuesday sold C$400 million ($408 million) of four-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.20 percent notes, due Oct. 11, 2016, were priced at 99.897 to yield 2.227 percent or 98.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank of Canada were joint bookrunning managers of the sale.