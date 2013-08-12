Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Aug 12 VW Credit Canada on Monday sold C$450 million ($437 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale included C$125 million ($121 million) of two-year floating-rate notes with a spread of 37 basis points over the three-month CDOR.
The company also sold C$325 million ($316 million) of 2.80 percent five-year notes priced at 99.912 to yield 2.819 percent or 102.6 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.
The guarantor of the issue is Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft.
The issue is for sale only in Canada.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.