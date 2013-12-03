BUZZ-India's KEC International hits record high on order win
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees
MUMBAI Dec 3 Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($16 million) through 18-month bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
HSBC India is the sole arranger for this tranche of fund raising for the financing arm of the German automaker, the source said.
Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the automaker in India. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees
** Telecom tower provider Bharti Infratel rises as much as 4.3 pct to 343.7 rupees, highest since Jan 30
SHANGHAI, April 5 China stocks jumped on Wednesday, the first trading day after a holiday break, as investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a huge new economic zone in Hebei province, with shares of more than 30 related companies surging the daily limit of 10 percent.