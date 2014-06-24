June 24 VWR Corp, a provider of laboratory supplies and services, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as the lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1qHBBy8) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)