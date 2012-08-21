PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit highest since April after weaker U.S. jobs data

* Dollar hovers close to seven-month low * Palladium hits near three-year peak * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 5 Gold prices hit a six-week high on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that dimmed the prospects for an aggressive run of interest rate increases in the world's biggest economy. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previous