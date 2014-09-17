BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 VWR Corp, a provider of laboratory supplies and services, said it expects its initial public offering of common stock to be priced between $22 and $25 per share.
At the top end of the range, the company would be valued at about $3.19 billion. (1.usa.gov/1qL5A8T)
The company, which is offering 25.53 million shares, will raise up to $638.3 million from the float. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan