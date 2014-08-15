Aug 15 VZ Holding AG : * Says H1 operating revenues up by 12.2% relative to the first half of 2013 to

CHF 94.8 million * Says H1 net profit of CHF 32.9 million (+10.5%) * Says management is expecting growing revenues also for the coming months and

again holds out the prospect of a higher dividend for 2015 * Says will not participate in the US tax programme * Says H1 operating profit (EBITDA) CHF 42.27 million versus CHF 37.94 million

