Nov 26 W Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday, it signed a deal to sell 810 shares or 81
pct stake in its unit W Investments Limited registered in Cyprus
* Shares of W Investments Limited were sold for 120 million
zlotys to Evgeniya Aleksandrovna Rusakova
* After the transaction, the company holds 190 shares or 19
pct stake in W Investments Limited
* W Investments Limited decided to pay to the company a
dividend of the total value of 36.4 million zlotys
* Dividend paid by W Investments Limited is comprised of the
10.9 million zlotys in cash and 25.5 million zlotys in shares of
publicly listed companies (such as 14,698,362 shares of
Tele-Polska Holding SA ) Source text for Eikon:
