BRIEF-Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology unit to buy properties worth 834.5 mln yuan
April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :
Sept 18 W Investments SA and Tele Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Wednesday they reported their unit TelePolska Sp. z o.o. signed credit agreement for 9 million zlotys with Alior Bank
* Said the last instalment is due at Sept. 15, 2017
* Said loan is for financing current operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
April 26Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016