April 16 Industrial tools provider W W Grainger Inc said on Thursday that its board had approved a plan to buy back $3 billion in shares over the next three years.

The company, which supplies material handling equipment, plumbing supplies, and power and hand tools, said it would fund $1.2 billion of the buyback with cash and the remainder through debt.

W W Grainger had said earlier that it would buy back about $400 million in shares this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)