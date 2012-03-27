* Shares jump as much as 14 pct

* Wabash gets financing commitments from Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo for up to $450 mln

* Morgan Stanley exclusive financial adviser to Wabash

March 27 Semi-trailer maker Wabash National Corp said it will buy privately held Walker Group Holdings LLC for $360 million in cash to diversify its business, sending its share up as much as 14 percent.

Wabash shares were up 13 percent at $11.05 on Tuesday after touching a high of $11.14 earlier in the session. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.

The acquisition of Walker, which makes engineered products and tanks for transporting liquids, would immediately add to its earnings, Wabash said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it has received financing commitments from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo for up to $450 million.

New Lisbon, Wisconsin-based Walker, owned by Insight Equity Holdings, makes stainless steel products for the dairy, chemical, defense and transportation industries. Its revenue in 2011 was $344 million.

Wabash, with a market value of $668.2 million, makes refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers and truck bodies, and is one of the top three trailer makers in the United States.

The company has been trying to diversify since the economic downturn in 2008 dealt a blow to freight demand and prompted it to suspend dividend.

It posted a profit in 2011 after three straight years of losses.

Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial adviser to Wabash while Harris Williams is the adviser for Walker.