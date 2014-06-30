Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Wabco India Ltd(WABC.NS) surge as much as 17.8 percent to their record high of 3,667 rupees after The Economic Times reported the government would make anti-lock braking systems compulsory for all new models of commercial vehicles starting next April, citing unnamed government officials.

The stock also benefits after Kotak Institutional Equities separately starts coverage on Wabco India with an "add" rating and a target price of 3,500 rupees, saying the company would benefit from a recovery in sales of commercial vehicles as India's largest manufacturer of braking systems for the segment.

Wabco shares up nearly 8 percent at 10:57 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)