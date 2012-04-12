* Raises FY12 EPS forecast to $4.80 from $4.30
* Now sees FY rev growing 12 pct vs prev view 10 pct growth
* Expects Q1 EPS of $1.20 vs est $1.02
* Shares rise 7 pct premarket
April 12 Wabtec Corp raised its 2012
outlook due to higher demand for new freight cars and
locomotives.
The company, which makes parts for locomotives, freight cars
and passenger transit vehicles, raised its full-year earnings
outlook to $4.80 per share. It had predicted a profit of $4.30
per share earlier.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $4.37 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wabtec, which competes with Greenbrier Cos Inc and
Faiveley Transport, now expects 2012 revenue to grow
by 12 percent. It had previously forecast revenue growth of 10
percent.
Shares of the Wilmerding, Pennsylvania-based company were up
7 percent at $76.00 in premarket on Thursday. They had closed at
$71.30 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.