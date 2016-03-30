By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge dismissed an
unusual lawsuit in which CVR Energy Inc accused the
powerful Manhattan law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz of
malpractice tied to the company's 2012 hostile takeover by
billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge
Richard Sullivan in Manhattan said he was bound by a February
2015 ruling by a New York state judge that Wachtell was not
legally at fault over its defense of CVR against Icahn's tender
offer.
Based in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR specializes in petroleum
refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing.
CVR claimed that Wachtell should have disclosed that Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG stood to
earn far higher fees for providing financial advice to CVR if
the takeover bid succeeded than if it failed.
In effect, CVR claimed it paid too much through the process
that enabled Icahn to gain control, causing the billionaire to
be stuck with extra financial burdens resulting from his 82
percent ownership stake.
But in a Feb. 24, 2015 ruling in a related case, Justice O.
Peter Sherwood of the state supreme court in Manhattan said CVR
was bound by contracts to hire the banks because it failed to
object to the terms fast enough.
Sullivan said he was bound by that decision, and that
Sherwood had ruled on the merits of CVR's malpractice claim.
"In fact, plaintiff barely disputes that the fee malpractice
claim in this action is essentially identical," he wrote.
Neither CVR nor Herbert Beigel, a lawyer for the company and
Icahn, immediately responded to requests for comment. Wachtell
did not immediately respond to a similar request.
CVR has been cooperating with a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe that began in 2014 into the tender offer,
according to regulatory and court filings.
Goldman and Deutsche Bank had separately sued CVR to recoup
fees they claimed the company refused to pay. That litigation
was settled in October, CVR has said.
The case is CVR Energy Inc v. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-06566.
