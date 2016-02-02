FRANKFURT Feb 2 German specialty chemicals
maker Wacker Chemie posted forecast-beating core
earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its
chemicals division as well as a weak euro.
Wacker Chemie - which last year floated its silicon wafer
unit Siltronic, in which it still holds 57.8 percent
- said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 185 million euros
($202 million).
That beat the 166 million euros analysts had expected on
average.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
