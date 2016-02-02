FRANKFURT Feb 2 German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie posted forecast-beating core earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its chemicals division as well as a weak euro.

Wacker Chemie - which last year floated its silicon wafer unit Siltronic, in which it still holds 57.8 percent - said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 185 million euros ($202 million).

That beat the 166 million euros analysts had expected on average.

