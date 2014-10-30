FRANKFURT Oct 30 Wacker Chemie saw its core earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, boosted by retained payments from customers of its polysilicon unit, whose contracts were either cancelled or restructured.

Wacker Chemie, the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, a key material needed to make solar cells, said its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose to 347.5 million euros ($437.9 million).

Analysts had, on average, expected EBITDA in the quarter to come in at 321 million euros.

