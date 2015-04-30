BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
FRANKFURT, April 30 German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the ongoing year, citing robust demand for its products as well as positive currency effects.
The company said it now expects sales to grow by about 10 percent in 2015, after previously expecting high single-digit percentage growth. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division