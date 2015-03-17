FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's Wacker Chemie expects core earnings to decline in 2015, as it does not expect substantial one-off payments it received at its polysilicon business last year to be repeated.

The company posted 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.04 billion euros ($1.10 billion), which included 216 million euros of one-off items including retained payments from customers of its polysilicon unit.

Analysts, on average, expect Wacker Chemie's EBITDA to decline to 958 million euros this year.

