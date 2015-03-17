* Sees 2015 sales grow by high single-digit percentage

* Expects EBITDA to fall in 2015, to rise excluding one-offs

* Trebles 2014 dividend to 1.50 euros per share (Recasts with CEO comments, Siltronic details)

By Christoph Steitz and Irene Preisinger

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, March 17 Germany's Wacker Chemie could hang on to the silicon wafer business earmarked for a potential sale or stock market listing, it said on Tuesday, adding that it will not be rushed into a decision.

The company also said it would pay a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for 2014, up from 0.50 euros for 2013, far exceeding analyst consensus for 0.84 euros after profit climbed last year.

Wacker, which makes more than 3,000 chemicals products from methanol, ethylene, silicon and rock salt, last week said it was examining options for its Siltronic unit, including a stock market flotation and a sale to an investor.

"We are under no time pressure, because Siltronic is not a burden," Chief Executive Rudolf Staudigl told journalists at the company's annual press conference on Tuesday, declining to be more specific.

Staudigl said the strategic review could also result in Wacker opting to keep Siltronic.

Siltronic, which supplies the global microchip industry, made sales of 853 million euros ($904 million) compared with total group sales of 4.83 billion euros in 2014.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 114 million euros, contributing to a total group of 1.04 billion for the group.

Wacker earlier said it had seen a good start to the year, expecting first-quarter sales to rise by about 12 percent thanks to strong demand for its specialty chemical products.

Its shares slipped 2.4 percent to 112 euros by 1520 GMT. Last week they hit their highest level since August 2011 -- a price of 113.55 euros -- on speculation about a Siltronic spin-off.

Wacker expects first-quarter sales to reach 1.3 billion euros, compared with 1.16 billion in the year-earlier period.

Wacker said it expected annual sales to grow by a high single-digit percentage to more than 5 billion euros this year, in line with analysts' expectations for revenue of 5.1 billion.

Group EBITDA rose 54 percent last year, inflated by 216 million euros of one-off items including retained payments from customers of its polysilicon unit, which supplies the solar industry.

As a result, group EBITDA is expected to be down in 2015, but will rise if one-off items are excluded, the company said. Analysts, on average, expect Wacker Chemie's EBITDA to decline by 8 percent to 958 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)